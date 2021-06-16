J.P. Morgan Believes UBS Group AG (UBS) Still Has Room to Grow

J.P. Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG (UBS) yesterday and set a price target of CHF18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.37, close to its 52-week high of $16.58.

Abouhossein has an average return of 22.6% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Abouhossein is ranked #943 out of 7551 analysts.

UBS Group AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.57, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF18.00 price target.

Based on UBS Group AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.68 billion and net profit of $1.82 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.2 billion and had a net profit of $1.6 billion.

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company based out of Switzerland. It provides Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Banking services to the private, institutional and corporate clients worldwide.