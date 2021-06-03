J.P. Morgan Believes Target Hospitality (TH) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Target Hospitality (TH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.95, close to its 52-week high of $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 54.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Target Hospitality with a $3.75 average price target, implying a -8.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.25 price target.

Based on Target Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.49 million and GAAP net loss of $13.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.66 million and had a net profit of $5.45 million.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. Its services include catering, housekeeping and maintenance, recreation and leisure, fitness, security, and transportation. The company was founded in July 12, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

