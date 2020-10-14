J.P. Morgan Believes T Mobile US (TMUS) Won’t Stop Here

J.P. Morgan analyst Philip Cusick maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US (TMUS) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $116.67, close to its 52-week high of $123.42.

Cusick has an average return of 27.0% when recommending T Mobile US.

According to TipRanks.com, Cusick is ranked #895 out of 7016 analysts.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.78, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Based on T Mobile US’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.67 billion and net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.98 billion and had a net profit of $939 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TMUS in relation to earlier this year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.