J.P. Morgan Believes Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Won’t Stop Here

Christine Brown- May 3, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT

J.P. Morgan analyst David Adlington maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) today and set a price target of EUR55.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.20, close to its 52-week high of $60.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Adlington is ranked #6935 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Healthineers AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.12, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Siemens Healthineers AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.87 billion and net profit of $432 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.59 billion and had a net profit of $301 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts