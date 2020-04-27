J.P. Morgan Believes Sanofi (SNYNF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Richard Vosser from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi (SNYNF), with a price target of EUR103.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $99.96, close to its 52-week high of $103.36.

Vosser has an average return of 0.4% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is ranked #615 out of 6495 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.08, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR99.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sanofi’s market cap is currently $125B and has a P/E ratio of 39.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -52.72.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sanofi engages in the research, production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Human Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes & cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, together with research, development and production activities. This segment also includes all associates whose activities are related to pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Healthcare segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to those products. The Vaccines segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to vaccines. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More on SNYNF: