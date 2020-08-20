J.P. Morgan Believes Qiagen (QGEN) Won’t Stop Here

Christine Brown- August 20, 2020, 3:10 AM EDT

J.P. Morgan analyst Tycho Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen (QGEN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.42, close to its 52-week high of $52.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 61.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Intuitive Surgical, and 10x Genomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Hold with an average price target of $54.19, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.79 and a one-year low of $25.04. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 1.4M.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

