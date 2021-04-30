J.P. Morgan Believes McDonald’s (MCD) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, John Ivankoe from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD), with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $235.50, close to its 52-week high of $235.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ivankoe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 74.8% success rate. Ivankoe covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Cheesecake Factory, and Texas Roadhouse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McDonald’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $255.55, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

McDonald’s’ market cap is currently $175.5B and has a P/E ratio of 37.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.54.

Founded in 1955, McDonald’s Corp. is world’s leading fast food chain that operates and franchises over 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. More than 90% of McDonald’s restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business owners. Its popular products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, Chicken McNuggets, McDonald’s Fries, McFlurry desserts, and McCafé beverages, among others. The company is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

