J.P. Morgan Believes Incyte (INCY) Won’t Stop Here

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Incyte (INCY) on April 20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $99.46, close to its 52-week high of $102.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 53.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $91.30 average price target, a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Based on Incyte’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $579 million and net profit of $111 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $528 million and had a net profit of $69.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

