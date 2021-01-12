J.P. Morgan Believes GW Pharma (GWPH) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma (GWPH). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.65, close to its 52-week high of $144.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GW Pharma with a $170.11 average price target, a 35.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

GW Pharma’s market cap is currently $4B and has a P/E ratio of -82.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GWPH in relation to earlier this year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It offers its cannabinoid product, Epidiolex oral solution CV, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) focusing on the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex. The company was founded by Geoffrey William Guy and Brian Whittle in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.