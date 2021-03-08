J.P. Morgan Believes Darling Ingredients (DAR) Still Has Room to Grow

J.P. Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer upgraded Darling Ingredients (DAR) to Buy today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.53, close to its 52-week high of $75.81.

Palmer has an average return of 5.3% when recommending Darling Ingredients.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is ranked #3984 out of 7344 analysts.

Darling Ingredients has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.67, a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Based on Darling Ingredients’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $851 million and net profit of $101 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $859 million and had a net profit of $243 million.

Darling Ingredients, Inc. engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products. The Food Ingredients segment comprises gelatin, natural casings and meat by-products, and specialty products activities. The Fuel Ingredients segment consists of biofuel and bioenergy services. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.