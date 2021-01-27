J.P. Morgan Believes Amazon (AMZN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Doug Anmuth from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $4155.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3326.13, close to its 52-week high of $3552.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 72.2% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3829.20, representing a 16.2% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3700.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3552.25 and a one-year low of $1626.03. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 4.1M.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

