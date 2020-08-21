J.P. Morgan Believes Adyen (ADYYF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Sandeep Deshpande from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF), with a price target of EUR1590.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1650.90, close to its 52-week high of $1778.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 65.3% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Ingenico Group – GCS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1664.42, which is a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1700.00 price target.

Adyen’s market cap is currently $49.87B and has a P/E ratio of 234.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 51.24.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.