J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) today and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $125.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.1% and a 30.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

J & J Snack Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $137.00.

Based on J & J Snack Foods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $272 million and net profit of $7.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $276 million and had a net profit of $20.35 million.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods. The Retail Supermarkets segment offers soft pretzel products including Superpretzel, frozen juice treats and desserts, including Luigi’s real Italian ice, Minute Maid juice bars and soft frozen lemonade, Whole Fruit frozen fruit bars and sorbet, Philly Swirl cups and sticks, ICEE Squeeze-Up Tubes and dough enrobed handheld products including Patio burritos. The Frozen Beverages segment provides frozen beverages to the food service industry primarily under the names ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, and PARROT ICE in the United States, Mexico, and Canada; as well as repair and maintenance service. The company was founded by Gerald B. Shreiber on September 27, 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ.