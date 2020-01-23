Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) Gets a Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera maintained a Hold rating on Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) today and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.5% and a 38.5% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ivanhoe Mines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.56.

Ivanhoe Mines’ market cap is currently $3.47B and has a P/E ratio of 56.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.43.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.