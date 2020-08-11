Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) Gets a Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera maintained a Hold rating on Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) today and set a price target of C$5.20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.78, close to its 52-week high of $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 44.5% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ivanhoe Mines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.90.

The company has a one-year high of $3.84 and a one-year low of $1.35. Currently, Ivanhoe Mines has an average volume of 137.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IVPAF in relation to earlier this year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.