Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on May 26, Tavy Rosner from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Ituran Location And Control (ITRN), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.13, close to its 52-week high of $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, Nice-Systems, and Radware.

Ituran Location And Control has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

Ituran Location And Control’s market cap is currently $496.8M and has a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.91.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services. The Telematics Products segment consists of short and medium range two-way machine-to-machine wireless communications products that are used for various applications, including automatic vehicle location, and automatic vehicle identification. The company was founded by Yehuda Kahane and Izzy Sheratzky in February 1994 and is headquartered in Azour, Israel.