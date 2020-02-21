ITT (ITT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Buy rating on ITT (ITT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 77.0% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

ITT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.33.

The company has a one-year high of $75.56 and a one-year low of $53.65. Currently, ITT has an average volume of 568.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ITT in relation to earlier this year.

ITT, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies.