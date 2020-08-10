Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on August 6, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.03, close to its 52-week low of $0.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 32.0% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Aptose Biosciences.

Iterum Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.50, implying a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $7.65 and a one-year low of $0.92. Currently, Iterum Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ITRM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for drug resistant bacterial infections. It focuses on sulopenem program that offer a solution to the problem of antibiotic resistance, and the toxicity limitations of existing agents. It operates through the Ireland and Unites States geographical segments. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.