Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.03, close to its 52-week low of $0.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 43.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Iterum Therapeutics with a $1.50 average price target, implying a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Iterum Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37K and had a GAAP net loss of $20.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ITRM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for drug resistant bacterial infections. It focuses on sulopenem program that offer a solution to the problem of antibiotic resistance, and the toxicity limitations of existing agents. It operates through the Ireland and Unites States geographical segments. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.