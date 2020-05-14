Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 40.7% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Iterum Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.65 and a one-year low of $1.40. Currently, Iterum Therapeutics has an average volume of 50.05K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for drug resistant bacterial infections. It focuses on sulopenem program that offer a solution to the problem of antibiotic resistance, and the toxicity limitations of existing agents. It operates through the Ireland and Unites States geographical segments. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More on ITRM: