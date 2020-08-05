Iteris (ITI) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Iteris (ITI) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Iteris has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.83, an 85.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Based on Iteris’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.9 million and net profit of $217K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.09 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ITI in relation to earlier this year.

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors; Transportation Systems; and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment offers various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment includes transportation engineering and consulting services. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment consists of ClearAg solutions and ClearPath Weather management tools, which deliver road maintenance applications and digital agriculture platforms, respectively. The company was founded by Joel Slutzky in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.