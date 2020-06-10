Iteris (ITI) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Iteris (ITI), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 55.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Iteris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75.

Based on Iteris’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.73 million and GAAP net loss of $2.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.46 million.

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors; Transportation Systems; and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment offers various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment includes transportation engineering and consulting services. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment consists of ClearAg solutions and ClearPath Weather management tools, which deliver road maintenance applications and digital agriculture platforms, respectively. The company was founded by Joel Slutzky in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.