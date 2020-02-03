Iteris (ITI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Iteris (ITI) today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 47.8% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.

Iteris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Iteris’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.46 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors; Transportation Systems; and Agriculture and Weather Analytics.