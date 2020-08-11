Iteris (ITI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Iteris (ITI) today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 50.2% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Waitr Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iteris is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.13, implying a 62.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Iteris’ market cap is currently $207.5M and has a P/E ratio of 31.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ITI in relation to earlier this year.

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors; Transportation Systems; and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment offers various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment includes transportation engineering and consulting services. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment consists of ClearAg solutions and ClearPath Weather management tools, which deliver road maintenance applications and digital agriculture platforms, respectively. The company was founded by Joel Slutzky in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.