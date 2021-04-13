iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch maintained a Buy rating on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) on April 9. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 43.6% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00, implying an 110.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on iTeos Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.38 million.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. Its product candidates include EOS-850 which is an Adenosine A2A receptor-specific antagonist and EOS-448 which is an ADCC-enabled, anti-TIGIT immune checkpoint blocking antibody.