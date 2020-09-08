Itamar Medical (ITMR) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Itamar Medical (ITMR), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 38.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Itamar Medical with a $28.50 average price target.

Based on Itamar Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.38 million and GAAP net loss of $2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.96 million.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease. The EndoPAT diagnoses endothelial malfunction, which is a proven predictor of cardiovascular disease. The company was founded by Yaron Giora , Martin Gerstel, Peretz Lavie, and Daniel Gur on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.