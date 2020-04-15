Itamar Medical (ITMR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Cowen & Co. gave Itamar Medical (NASDAQ: ITMR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Itamar Medical today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 34.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Itamar Medical with a $20.75 average price target, which is a 46.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Itamar Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.77 million and GAAP net loss of $999K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $214K.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease. The EndoPAT diagnoses endothelial malfunction, which is a proven predictor of cardiovascular disease. The company was founded by Yaron Giora , Martin Gerstel, Peretz Lavie, and Daniel Gur on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.