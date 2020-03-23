Itamar Medical (ITMR) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Itamar Medical (ITMR) received a Buy rating and a $21.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.45, close to its 52-week low of $7.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -22.1% and a 16.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Itamar Medical with a $21.00 average price target, a 147.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.04 and a one-year low of $7.66. Currently, Itamar Medical has an average volume of 49.68K.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.