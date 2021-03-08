Itamar Medical (ITMR) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Itamar Medical (ITMR) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 55.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Itamar Medical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, which is a 36.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Itamar Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.77 million and GAAP net loss of $2.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $999K.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease. The EndoPAT diagnoses endothelial malfunction, which is a proven predictor of cardiovascular disease. The company was founded by Yaron Giora , Martin Gerstel, Peretz Lavie, and Daniel Gur on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.