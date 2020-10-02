Itamar Medical (ITMR) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Itamar Medical (ITMR), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 42.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Itamar Medical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Based on Itamar Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.89 million and GAAP net loss of $3.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.96 million.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease. The EndoPAT diagnoses endothelial malfunction, which is a proven predictor of cardiovascular disease. The company was founded by Yaron Giora , Martin Gerstel, Peretz Lavie, and Daniel Gur on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.