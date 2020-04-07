Itamar Medical (ITMR) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Itamar Medical (ITMR) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.7% and a 23.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Itamar Medical with a $20.75 average price target, implying a 61.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.04 and a one-year low of $7.66. Currently, Itamar Medical has an average volume of 52.76K.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease. The EndoPAT diagnoses endothelial malfunction, which is a proven predictor of cardiovascular disease. The company was founded by Yaron Giora , Martin Gerstel, Peretz Lavie, and Daniel Gur on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.