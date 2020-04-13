istar Financial (STAR) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on istar Financial (STAR), with a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Granite Point Mortgage, and Velocity Financial.

istar Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

istar Financial’s market cap is currently $754.8M and has a P/E ratio of 2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.87.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iStar, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate/Others. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities. The Net Lease segment comprises activities of the company and operations related to the ownership of properties generally leased to single corporate tenants. The Operating Properties segment focuses in the activities and operations related to its commercial and residential properties. The Land and Development segment refers to the developable land portfolio of the company. The Corporate/Other segment represents all the corporate level and unallocated items, joint venture, and strategic investments which are not included in the other reportable segments. The company was founded by Jay Sugarman in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.