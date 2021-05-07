Issuer Direct (ISDR) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Issuer Direct (ISDR) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.69, close to its 52-week high of $29.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 59.2% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Issuer Direct has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

The company has a one-year high of $29.25 and a one-year low of $9.18. Currently, Issuer Direct has an average volume of 25.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ISDR in relation to earlier this year.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency. The company was founded by Brian R. Balbirnie in October 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.