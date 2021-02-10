IsoRay (ISR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on IsoRay (ISR), with a price target of $2.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 50.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IsoRay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $1.90 price target.

Based on IsoRay’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.38 million and GAAP net loss of $713K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $816K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ISR in relation to earlier this year.

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.