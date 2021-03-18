IsoRay (ISR) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to IsoRay (ISR), with a price target of $1.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 56.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

IsoRay has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.33.

Based on IsoRay’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.36 million and GAAP net loss of $868K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $897K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ISR in relation to earlier this year.

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.