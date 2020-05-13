IsoRay (ISR) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on IsoRay (ISR) today and set a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 36.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

IsoRay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.25.

Based on IsoRay’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.21 million and GAAP net loss of $897K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.9 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.41 million.

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.