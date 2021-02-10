IsoRay (ISR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to IsoRay (ISR), with a price target of $1.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 58.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Cardiovascular Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

IsoRay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.58.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IsoRay’s market cap is currently $171.7M and has a P/E ratio of -32.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 31.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ISR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.