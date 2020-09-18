IsoRay (ISR) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on IsoRay (ISR), with a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 37.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

IsoRay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.25.

The company has a one-year high of $1.06 and a one-year low of $0.29. Currently, IsoRay has an average volume of 366.9K.

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.