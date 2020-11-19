Ironwood Pharma (IRWD) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Jacob Hughes from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 45.5% success rate. Hughes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Ironwood Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.75, which is a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Ironwood Pharma’s market cap is currently $1.91B and has a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 320.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of medicines. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

