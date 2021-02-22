Ironwood Pharma (IRWD) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, David Lebovitz from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 52.3% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ironwood Pharma with a $12.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ironwood Pharma’s market cap is currently $1.53B and has a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of medicines. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.