Ironwood Pharma (IRWD) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Hold rating on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 52.3% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ironwood Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.84 and a one-year low of $7.99. Currently, Ironwood Pharma has an average volume of 1.53M.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of medicines. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.