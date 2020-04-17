Ironwood Pharma (IRWD) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.25, representing a 18.2% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Ironwood Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $126 million and net profit of $47.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.49 million.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of medicines. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.