Ironwood Pharma (IRWD) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 46.4% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.75.

Ironwood Pharma’s market cap is currently $1.6B and has a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -43.11.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of medicines. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

