iRobot (IRBT) Receives a Hold from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst John Babcock maintained a Hold rating on iRobot (IRBT) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.93, close to its 52-week low of $42.41.

iRobot has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $54.67, implying a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold.

iRobot’s market cap is currently $1.56B and has a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.50.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.