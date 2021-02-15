iRobot (IRBT) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Mark Strouse from J.P. Morgan upgraded iRobot (IRBT) to Buy, with a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Strouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 61.4% and a 76.2% success rate. Strouse covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sunnova Energy International, SolarEdge Technologies, and Generac Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for iRobot with a $134.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $197.40 and a one-year low of $32.79. Currently, iRobot has an average volume of 1.08M.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

