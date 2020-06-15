iRobot (IRBT) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on iRobot (IRBT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iRobot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.67.

iRobot’s market cap is currently $2.1B and has a P/E ratio of 48.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IRBT in relation to earlier this year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.