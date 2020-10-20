iRobot (IRBT) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report issued on July 17, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on iRobot (IRBT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.38, close to its 52-week high of $94.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iRobot is a Hold with an average price target of $82.50, implying a -8.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold.

iRobot’s market cap is currently $2.56B and has a P/E ratio of 26.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.53.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.