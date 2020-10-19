iRobot (IRBT) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on iRobot (IRBT). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.28, close to its 52-week high of $92.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for iRobot with a $80.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

iRobot’s market cap is currently $2.5B and has a P/E ratio of 26.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.53.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.