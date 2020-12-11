iRobot (IRBT) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on iRobot (IRBT). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 72.7% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Caci International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iRobot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.00, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on November 25, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $100.00 price target.

iRobot’s market cap is currently $2.17B and has a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.38.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

