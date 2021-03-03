Iridex (IRIX) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst David Solomon maintained a Buy rating on Iridex (IRIX) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.04, close to its 52-week high of $7.20.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Iridex with a $9.50 average price target, representing a 19.8% upside. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Iridex’s market cap is currently $81.72M and has a P/E ratio of -10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.91.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A. Boutacoff, David M. Buzawa and James L. Donovan in February 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.